Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,896 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $319,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $146.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $161.24.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.