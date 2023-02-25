Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,488,831 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 32,892 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.73% of TJX Companies worth $527,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TJX opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.
Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.94.
The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.
