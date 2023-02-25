Rublix (RBLX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57.06

Rublix (RBLX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, Rublix has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Rublix token can now be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rublix has a total market capitalization of $544,493.71 and approximately $57.06 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rublix Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.02756312 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $60.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

