Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.45

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

Runway Growth Finance Price Performance

Shares of RWAY stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 200,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RWAY. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

In related news, CEO R David Spreng purchased 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $90,533.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,561. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 6,700 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,581.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO R David Spreng purchased 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $90,533.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 99,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,561. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,104 shares of company stock valued at $299,522. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the third quarter worth about $173,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.