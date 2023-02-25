Safe (SAFE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $276.27 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.26 or 0.00057178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $276.27 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00218903 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00104431 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00057794 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004390 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000844 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 13.08391084 USD and is down -4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

