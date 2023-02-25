Safe (SAFE) Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Safe has a market cap of $276.43 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.27 or 0.00057570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00219718 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00102846 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00056520 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004407 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000847 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 13.21238674 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

