Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $269.10 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $12.92 or 0.00055751 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $269.10 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00218046 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00101559 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00056411 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004417 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000833 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 13.21238674 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

