Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Barrier Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Barrier Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,848 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 10.6% of Barrier Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Barrier Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.20. 6,569,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,172,503. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $162.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 579.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.11.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,899 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.