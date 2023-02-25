Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,929 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Samsara in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $38,445.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 299,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 177,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,025,635.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,196,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,123,292.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $38,445.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 299,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,101 shares of company stock valued at $17,269,126 in the last quarter. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IOT. StockNews.com raised Samsara to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

NYSE:IOT opened at $16.04 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

