Santos FC Fan Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $24.69 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Santos FC Fan Token has a market cap of $24.69 million and approximately $45.49 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.43 or 0.00023390 BTC on exchanges.

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

