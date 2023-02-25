Santos Limited (ASX:STO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.219 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Santos’s previous final dividend of $0.12.
Santos Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Santos Company Profile
