SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 8,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:SAP traded down $2.83 on Friday, reaching $113.18. The stock had a trading volume of 991,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,046. The company has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.81. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $123.28.
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
