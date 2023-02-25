SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 8,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:SAP traded down $2.83 on Friday, reaching $113.18. The stock had a trading volume of 991,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,046. The company has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.81. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $123.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($122.34) to €120.00 ($127.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.07.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

