Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of SPNS opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sapiens International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

