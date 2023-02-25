Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.67.

Several research firms recently commented on SHLAF. Barclays raised Schindler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Schindler from CHF 210 to CHF 205 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Schindler in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Schindler Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $226.50 on Friday. Schindler has a 1-year low of $150.96 and a 1-year high of $234.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.62.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

