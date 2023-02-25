Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $155.23

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.23 and traded as high as $163.67. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $163.02, with a volume of 1,648 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.38.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

