Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €75.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($75.53) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($60.64) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($65.96) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.30 ($60.96) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of G24 stock opened at €51.18 ($54.45) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €53.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €46.12 ($49.06) and a twelve month high of €62.42 ($66.40).

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

