Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 24,760 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 765,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,760 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $18,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 35.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 792,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,826. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $34.40.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

