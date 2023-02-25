Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 63,203 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 63,203 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.26% of EMCOR Group worth $14,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of EME stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.52. 576,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,249. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.62.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EME. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.