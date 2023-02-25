Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 15,210 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 4.17% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $27,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 641.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 82.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $284,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,857,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $284,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,857,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $401,876. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 253,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,679. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $38.43.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

