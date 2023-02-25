Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 7,604 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,644 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.62% of Community Bank System worth $20,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBU. State Street Corp increased its position in Community Bank System by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,486,000 after acquiring an additional 647,871 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Community Bank System by 38.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 917,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,146,000 after acquiring an additional 254,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Community Bank System by 42.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 60,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Community Bank System by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,382,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,727,000 after acquiring an additional 51,693 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,203,000 after buying an additional 50,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Price Performance

Shares of CBU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 220,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,704. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.63 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 50.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.