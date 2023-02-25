Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $25.66 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 426,803 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,841 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $25,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 35.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after buying an additional 87,870 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVN remained flat at $55.00 during trading on Friday. 10,030,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,698,569. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.68.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

