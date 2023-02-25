Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $29 Million Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 634,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,691 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.74% of PNM Resources worth $28,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 265.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 60.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in PNM Resources by 34.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 1,081.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 308,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,656. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.04. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $575.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.99 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 76.56%.

PNM Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.