Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 23,385 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $21,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HP traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $41.15. 2,215,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,125. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.90. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HP shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

