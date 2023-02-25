Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 3,413 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Northern Trust worth $17,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 890.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.42. The company had a trading volume of 688,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,546. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $121.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

