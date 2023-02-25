Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 4,443 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.35% of Blueprint Medicines worth $13,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BPMC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.97. 1,240,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,902. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

