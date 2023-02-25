Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 692 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $16,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in AON by 47.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AON Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.97. The stock had a trading volume of 675,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,844. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.48. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

