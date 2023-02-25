SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target Raised to GBX 975 at Royal Bank of Canada

SEGRO (LON:SGROGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 925 ($11.14) to GBX 975 ($11.74) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.52) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup downgraded SEGRO to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,150 ($13.85) to GBX 960 ($11.56) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,061.33 ($12.78).

SEGRO Stock Down 1.2 %

SGRO opened at GBX 825.80 ($9.94) on Tuesday. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 669.20 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,408 ($16.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 817.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 834.86.

SEGRO Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a GBX 18.20 ($0.22) dividend. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 739.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEGRO

In related news, insider Andy Harrison bought 115,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 861 ($10.37) per share, with a total value of £993,413.19 ($1,196,306.83). Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

