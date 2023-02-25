SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target Raised to GBX 975 at Royal Bank of Canada

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 925 ($11.14) to GBX 975 ($11.74) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.52) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup downgraded SEGRO to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,150 ($13.85) to GBX 960 ($11.56) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,061.33 ($12.78).

SEGRO Stock Down 1.2 %

SGRO opened at GBX 825.80 ($9.94) on Tuesday. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 669.20 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,408 ($16.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 817.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 834.86.

SEGRO Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at SEGRO

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a GBX 18.20 ($0.22) dividend. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 739.64%.

In related news, insider Andy Harrison bought 115,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 861 ($10.37) per share, with a total value of £993,413.19 ($1,196,306.83). Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

