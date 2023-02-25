Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires 121,993 Shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 396,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,993 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 1.97% of Aurora Technology Acquisition worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $7,928,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,916,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,964,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 479.1% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 327,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 270,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 350,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 200,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Technology Acquisition alerts:

Aurora Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. 17,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,853. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.

About Aurora Technology Acquisition

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.