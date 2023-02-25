Shaolin Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURF)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURF – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 369,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Canyon Acquisition were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 463,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $3,009,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $5,232,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MURF stock remained flat at $10.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,023. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $10.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17.

About Murphy Canyon Acquisition

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

