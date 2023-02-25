Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys 18,100 Shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 1.36% of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition alerts:

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.40 during trading hours on Friday. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Profile

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.