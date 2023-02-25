Shaolin Capital Management LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,740 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioPlus Acquisition were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BioPlus Acquisition by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,124,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after buying an additional 135,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $8,152,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,410,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,098,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in BioPlus Acquisition by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 555,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

BioPlus Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,082. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

