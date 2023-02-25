Shaolin Capital Management LLC Has $4.40 Million Stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,996 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 3.24% of Maxpro Capital Acquisition worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JMAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 185.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 24,622 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. RPO LLC increased its position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 41,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. 316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Profile

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

