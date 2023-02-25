Shaolin Capital Management LLC Sells 160,000 Shares of Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 334,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pono Capital were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pono Capital by 4,175.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pono Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pono Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pono Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pono Capital by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 75,621 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pono Capital alerts:

Pono Capital Price Performance

Shares of PONO stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,705. Pono Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56.

Pono Capital Profile

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.