Shaolin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 305,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 3.90% of DUET Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

DUET Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:DUET remained flat at $10.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. DUET Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

DUET Acquisition Company Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

