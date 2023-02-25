Shaolin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 492,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EVe Mobility Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,713,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get EVe Mobility Acquisition alerts:

EVe Mobility Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVE remained flat at $10.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 313,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,400. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

About EVe Mobility Acquisition

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.