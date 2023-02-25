Shaolin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 579,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSSA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $10,136,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,928,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,934,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 1,301.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 403,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 374,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ MSSA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 991. Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Company Profile

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

