Shaolin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNAC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 6.50% of Prime Number Acquisition I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Prime Number Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Prime Number Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Prime Number Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prime Number Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth $3,090,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Prime Number Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth $3,156,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prime Number Acquisition I Price Performance

PNAC remained flat at $10.32 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,518. Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10.

Prime Number Acquisition I Profile

Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies within technology-enabled financial sectors, including blockchain, datacenter, non-fungible token, ecommerce, and other technology related infrastructure sectors.

