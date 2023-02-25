Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) Announces $1.19 1 Dividend

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) announced a 1 dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 1.185 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.37 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on SJR. Desjardins cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

