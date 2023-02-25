Shentu Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Shentu has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Shentu has a total market cap of $72.41 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 90,098,528 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

