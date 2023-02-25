Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Raised to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHOP. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.73.
Shopify Stock Down 3.8 %
SHOP stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50.
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
