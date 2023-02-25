Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Raised to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHOP. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.73.

SHOP stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

