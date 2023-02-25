Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Greggs (LON:GRG)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Greggs from GBX 3,600 ($43.35) to GBX 3,000 ($36.13) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Greggs Price Performance

GRG opened at GBX 2,668 ($32.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,573 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,224.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.29. The company has a market cap of £2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,320.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.37. Greggs has a 12-month low of GBX 1,650 ($19.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,820 ($33.96).

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

