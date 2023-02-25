Siacoin (SC) 1-Day Volume Tops $11.96 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $225.83 million and approximately $11.96 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,135.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.04 or 0.00402136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00090001 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.57 or 0.00642160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00571743 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00178325 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,368,492,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

