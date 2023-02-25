Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $132.00 at Morgan Stanley

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPG. Citigroup increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.75.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $121.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $140.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.46.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.