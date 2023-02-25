Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK) Shares Up 0.5%

Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $25.11. 4,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 43,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Simplify Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Health Care ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

Further Reading

