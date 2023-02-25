Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside  convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Trading Up 1.2%

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.56. Approximately 13,140 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 391% from the average daily volume of 2,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.
Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF Trading Down 2.1 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71.
Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
