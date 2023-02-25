Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside  convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Trading Up 1.2%

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.56. Approximately 13,140 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 391% from the average daily volume of 2,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71.

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF by 58.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,271,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF in the third quarter worth about $782,000.

