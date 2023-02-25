SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CRO Mark Litecky Sells 4,000 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CRO Mark Litecky sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 418,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,342.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

Shares of SKYT opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SkyWater Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 549.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 149,491 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

