SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CRO Mark Litecky Sells 4,000 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CRO Mark Litecky sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 418,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,342.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
SkyWater Technology Price Performance
Shares of SKYT opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SKYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SkyWater Technology (SKYT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.