Slate Grocery REIT (SGR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 15th

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SGR.UN traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.90. The company had a trading volume of 177,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,965. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of C$12.74 and a 12 month high of C$17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$896.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

