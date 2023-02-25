Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.44

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.44 and traded as high as C$4.45. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$4.43, with a volume of 94,872 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SOT.UN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.40 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$4.75 price objective on Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.76.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$355.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.97.

Slate Office REIT Announces Dividend

About Slate Office REIT

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

