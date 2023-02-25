Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) PT Raised to $37.00 at Wedbush

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wedbush from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.44% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.91. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $69.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.75 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 62,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 36,491 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

