SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

SM Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

SM Energy stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 4.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. SM Energy’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 702,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 666.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 60,671 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

